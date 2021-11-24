James Bond's DB5, Forward By Daniel Craig (Simon Hugo)

When OO7 first took control of the DB5 in Goldfinger it redefined the action movie forever, setting a standard for everything that came afterwards. Over the decades that have followed, Bond's association with Aston Martin has only grown stronger. Bond and the DB5 are the perfect match: understated, stylish and powerful. This book is the official story of their relationship, from its beginning in 1963, when the DB5 was brand new, to the 25th Bond film No Time To Die, in which the DB5 once again takes centre stage. The book draws on EON's and Aston Martin's official archives to present the inside story of the DB5, and includes original production artwork, film storyboards and exclusive photography.

Deluxe coffee table 11" x 12 1/2" format packed with full page high-quality photos.