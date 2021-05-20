The Jeep CJ, the icon that started it all, is the most popular off-road vehicle of all time. The look, style, and functionality of the CJ made it instantly popular and recognizable the world over, in no doubt partly due to its military presence in World War II. The Jeep Wrangler platform had the difficult task of replacing the extremely popular CJ platform. Outwardly similar in appearance, the YJ, TJ, and JK that followed all had significant design improvements, as can be expected when a platform has a life span of more than five decades. The YJ was the first Chrysler release after it purchased AMC in the mid-1980s, and it was aimed at taming the original CJ for more comfort and, arguably, a larger audience. The TJ that followed next was an evolutionary update, significant in that it featured a coil spring suspension and the celebrated return of round headlights, for a more traditional look compared to the square lights of the YJ.

In Jeep TJ 1997-2006: How to Build & Modify, everything you need to know about how to modify your TJ for off-road use is covered. Beginning with why you should choose a TJ for modification, Jeep expert Michael Hanssen takes you through all the different systems needing modification, including engine modifications and swaps, transmission swaps, transfer case and driveshafts modifications, axles and traction systems, suspensions and lifts, wheels, tires, brakes, chassis protection, electrical, and winches.

Included in every chapter are step-by-step modification instructions to help walk you through the process. If you want to build a TJ for serious off-road trail use, or you just want a capable and great-looking Jeep for around town, this book has you covered.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

How to Rebuild and Modify: Jeep TJ 1997-2006

ISBN

9781613254288

SKU

CT-SA427