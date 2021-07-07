Jeep Wrangler YJ 1987-1995 - Performance Modifications (Don Alexander, Quinn Thomas)

Covers the YJ 4.0 engine, transmissions, transfer cases, axles, differentials, driveshafts, steering boxes, brake upgrades, shocks, springs and lift kits, chassis strengthening, and interior upgrades. Whether doing some simple upgrades or going all out, this book will guide you through the process.

Jeepers rejoice! Bring new life to your classic Jeep YJ with this new guide to off-road performance.

More than 685,000 YJs were built from 1986 to 1995. They featured heavier wider leaf springs, track bars, and sway bars for improved handling. A massive range of parts are offered for these vehicles, which include lift kits, wheels up to 37 inches, larger brake rotors, high-performance aluminum remote reservoir shocks, stronger driveshafts and U-joints, and Dana 60 conversions.

In Jeep Wrangler YJ 1987-1995: Advance Performance Modifications, veteran author Don Alexander covers the 4.0 engine, transmissions (automatic and manual), transfer cases, axles, differentials, and driveshafts, steering boxes, brake upgrades, shocks, springs and lift kits, chassis strengthening, and interior upgrades.

Whether you want to do some simple upgrades, such as a lift and tire combination, or want to go all out with a rock crawler-style suspension and an engine swap, this book will guide you through the process.

Pages: 144

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 410 photos

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613254486

Don Alexander

Don Alexander’s passion and experience for motorized propulsion goes back to 1959 when he first started kart racing. He later developed an insatiable passion for Jeeps. He is currently the proprietor of the Jeep 4×4 School, having trained thousands for off-road driving. He has also competed in oval track, drags, and road racing as well as land speed runs. He holds the land speed record of 222 mph for diesel pickup. Alexander has authored 18 books and written more than 1,000 magazine articles. He has produced off-road training videos and SoCal 4×4 Adventures and Extreme Jeepin’ TV shows. Alexander lives in Big Bear, California.

