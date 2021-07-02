Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9782839930574
UPC:
9782839930574
MPN:
9782839930574
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
  • Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder) (9782839930574)
$250.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 432 pages, 

This book, mainly through images (for the most part unpublished and meticulously captioned), traces the exceptional journey of an endearing man who forged his record thanks to his talent, his perseverance and his combativeness. The book goes off the beaten track by offering a journey through the seventeen countries that Siffert visited to build his career there, thus revealing himself the best ambassador of Switzerland in the same way that Roger Federer does today!

It's 432 pages with 610 pictures, in french AND ENGLISH LANGUAGE.

About England and the races in the country (Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Thruxton, Oulton Park...) it's a total of 54 pages with 67 pictures, included his fatal accident in Brands Hatch in October 1971.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Eichmann - His Life and Crimes

Eichmann - His Life and Crimes

William Heinemann

$50.00
Author: David Cesarani, Hardbound, 458 Pages, ISBN: 9780434010561, 1st Edition, 2004**BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** Many historians have told the story of the Holocaust, but somehow the character of...
Out of stock
Jo Ramirez: Memories Of A Racing Man Jo Ramirez: Memories Of A Racing Man

Jo Ramirez - Memories Of A Racing Man

Haynes

$89.95
By: Jo Ramirez . Jo Ramirez is one of the best-liked and most respected Formula One personalities of recent years, and is held in high esteem both inside and outside the Grand Prix paddock. Here is...
Out of stock
Jo Siffert

Jo Siffert (Jacques Deschenaux)

William Kimber

$95.00
By: Jacques Deschenaux .   Other Details Publisher Code:   ISBN 10:   ISBN 13:   Published: 1972 Dimensions:   Pages:   Illustrations: Hard Bound ...
Jo Siffert: The Swiss Racing Legend Jo Siffert: The Swiss Racing Legend
Add to Cart

Jo Siffert - The Swiss Racing Legend

McKlein

$495.00
By: Ed Heuvink . like new book, minor tear at the left top corner see image. Description Late in the afternoon of October 24th, 1971, Switzerland lost its greatest sportsman. During a...