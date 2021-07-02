Jo Siffert - His Name was Siffert (Jean-Marie Wyder)

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 432 pages,

This book, mainly through images (for the most part unpublished and meticulously captioned), traces the exceptional journey of an endearing man who forged his record thanks to his talent, his perseverance and his combativeness. The book goes off the beaten track by offering a journey through the seventeen countries that Siffert visited to build his career there, thus revealing himself the best ambassador of Switzerland in the same way that Roger Federer does today!

It's 432 pages with 610 pictures, in french AND ENGLISH LANGUAGE.

About England and the races in the country (Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Thruxton, Oulton Park...) it's a total of 54 pages with 67 pictures, included his fatal accident in Brands Hatch in October 1971.