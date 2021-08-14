Jochen Rindt - Uncrowned King Of Formula 1 (David Tremayne, Soft Bound Edition)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781910505564
UPC:
9781910505564
MPN:
9781910505564
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$45.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Foreword by Sir Jackie Stewart

 

David Tremayne’s acclaimed biography of Jochen Rindt was first published in 2010 and now, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Austrian’s death, Evro is reviving the book in paperback form. Rindt was widely acknowledged as the fastest man in Formula 1 by the time he reached his peak in 1970, when he tragically lost his life at Monza in Italy, four races before the end of the season. Such was his pre-eminence that year that no rival could overhaul his points total and he became the sport’s only posthumous World Champion. As his close friend Jackie Stewart observed in this book’s foreword, ‘David Tremayne is a wonderful writer who has done Jochen great justice in the words that he has chosen to depict a remarkable man and a remarkable career.’

 

Rindt shot to prominence when he beat the established aces at the big Formula 2 race at Crystal Palace in 1964.


In the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hours he took a NART-entered Ferrari 250LM to a surprise victory with Masten Gregory.


Rindt went into Formula 1 with Cooper in 1965 and stayed for three seasons, but the once-great team was now on the wane and good results were sparse.


Jack Brabham recognised Rindt’s sublime talent and brought him into his high-flying team, which had just won back-to-back world titles – but the Austrian’s season was plagued by unreliability.


To Lotus for 1969, and finally his maiden Grand Prix victory was achieved, at Watkins Glen.


A brilliant 1970 season in Colin Chapman’s radical new Lotus 72 included four consecutive wins, enough to build a big lead in the points standings.


On 5 September 1970 Rindt crashed fatally in practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza – the following month he was confirmed as Formula 1’s only posthumous World Champion.

 

Publisher: Evro Publishing

Number of pages:496

Binding:SBD

View AllClose

Related Products

Jochen Rindt: Uncrowned King Jochen Rindt: Uncrowned King
Add to Cart

Jochen Rindt - Uncrowned King

Haynes

MSRP: $129.95
$99.95
By: David Tremayne . The Superfast Life Of F1's Only Posthumous World Champion - Book Description Even today. when motorsport fans speak of car control they mention Jochen Rindt. Bernie...
Out of stock
The MGA (Revised paperback edition) The MGA (Revised paperback edition)

The MGA - Soft Bound Edition

Veloce Publishing

$125.00
By: John Price Williams . This new book is the definitive study, for the author has gone back to factory records and to the people who worked on the car in the 'fifties, to find out how it was...
Out of stock
Jaguar XJS: Collector's Guide Jaguar XJS: Collector's Guide

Jaguar XJS - Collector's Guide - (Soft Bound Edition)

MRP

$150.00
By: Paul Skilleter . This detailed celebration of XJS achievements covers all models, from the original 5.3 litre coupe to the 6- and 12-cylinder coupes and convertibles, including special editions...
Out of stock
The AJS 7R The AJS 7R

The AJS 7R - Soft Bound Edition

Redline Books

$99.95
By: Mick Walker . The AJS name is one of the proudest in motorcycling racing history. The only 350 ever to have won the Senior TT was an AJS, the AJS Porcupine was the first motorcycle to win the...