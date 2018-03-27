Kawasaki Mojave KSF250 ATV (1987-2004) Service Repair Manual

Clymer ATV repair manuals are written specifically for the do-it-yourself enthusiast. From basic maintenance to troubleshooting to complete overhaul, Clymer manuals provide the information you need. The most important tool in your tool box may be your Clymer manual, get one today.Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity.The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Specific Information:

Exclusions:



Dimensions:

Pages:

Cover:

Published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Part Number: CM3852

ISBN: 9781599691152

Author:

Description 1:

Kawasaki KSF250 Mojave (87-04). ATV, incl. wiring diagrams

Description 2:

Engines: 250cc, single cylinder

Description 3:



Description 4:

