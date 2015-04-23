Kawasaki ZX-6R Ninja Fours (95 - 02) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: ZX600F (ZX-6R) 599cc 95 - 97ZX600G/H (ZX-6R) 599cc 98 - 99ZX600J (ZX-6R) 599cc 00 - 01ZX636A (ZX-6R) 636cc 2002
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Thursday, April 23, 2015
Part Number: M3541
ISBN: 9781785210006
