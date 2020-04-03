Lancia (Michael Frostick, 1st Ed 1976)- 2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

Vincenzo Lancia had a classical bent and named his early models after the Greek Alphabet, producing his first car the Alpha in 1907. Nearly seventy years later and although the company is now by Fiat, tradition is still rigorously adhered to and Lancia's 1976 offering is named the

Gamma. albeit the second time it was the round. However Lambda which placed the company on the road to success and it was the Lambda which first endeared the marque to Vintage enthusiasts and therefore the Lambda is well covered within this book from the oval radiatored prototype onwards.

Michael Frostick has researched into the Lancia archives and extracted photographs which cover a very wide range of motor cars from the earliest models to those announced at the Geneva show of 1976, other photographs showing the coachbuilders art as applied to the Lancia chassis particularly of the 1930's are also illustrated as are photographs of racing and rallying,

