Ediprima

Lancia Stratos Gr.5 - Turbo - Silhouette

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788899026714
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$230.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Stratos was an innovative and avant-garde car, very manageable in tight and twisty corners, but very difficut in the fast sections.

Detailed development timeline, more than 150 unpublished photographs, original documents consulted and reproduced, over 80 illustrations in colour and black/white, on track and in the workshop with the protagonists.

Contents:

Introduction
The Prototypes
The Group 5 Cars
The Power Unit
The Turboi Car (1973-1977)
The Silhouette Car
The Turbo Models

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
1
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1
Pages:
1
Author:
1
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Series) Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Series)

Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Series)

Veloce Publishing

$199.95
By: Graham Robson . This book describes the birth, development and rallying career of the Lancia Stratos, Europe's very first purpose-built rally car, in the mid/late 1970s, providing a compact and...
Out of stock
Lancia Stratos Limited Edition Extra Lancia Stratos Limited Edition Extra

Lancia Stratos Limited Edition Extra Road Tests

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . This is the story of a rare and desirable Italian car, the Lancia Stratos that dominated the World Rally Championship and rewrote the rules in the 1970s. It is also the story...
Out of stock
Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint) (9781787111080) Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint) (9781787111080)

Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint)

Veloce Publishing

$49.95
Author: Graham Robson, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111080 - Reprint from April, 2017 This book describes the birth, development and rallying career of the Lancia Stratos, Europe s very...
Lancia Stratos 50 (Biasioli Antonio, 2021)
Add to Cart

Lancia Stratos 50 (Biasioli Antonio, 2021)

$240.00
Antonio Biasioli has once again produced a picture-perfect work: Lancia Stratos 50 is the revised latest anniversary version of his book on Bertone's mid-engined legend. Its 268 pages contain a rich...