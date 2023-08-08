Lancia Stratos Gr.5 - Turbo - Silhouette

Description
The Stratos was an innovative and avant-garde car, very manageable in tight and twisty corners, but very difficut in the fast sections.
Detailed development timeline, more than 150 unpublished photographs, original documents consulted and reproduced, over 80 illustrations in colour and black/white, on track and in the workshop with the protagonists.
Contents:
Introduction
The Prototypes
The Group 5 Cars
The Power Unit
The Turboi Car (1973-1977)
The Silhouette Car
The Turbo Models
