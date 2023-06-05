Amberley Books

Land Rover Series I, II, III and Defender

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781445640365
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$39.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Infinitely flexible, they have appeared in short, medium and long wheelbase variants, with a host of body styles and conversions for everything from sixwheeled fire engines to motor homes. It is more than sixty years since the prototype was built in 1948 and the Land Rover of today still resembles the original - although creature comforts may be more evident on the latest Defender models.

Whatever form it takes, the Land Rover is one of the few vehicles that can be found on every continent of the world, and it is said that around 70 per cent of all Land Rovers ever made are still in daily use. Multiple Land Rover owner John Christopher tells the story of the 'proper' Landys, the Series I, II, IIA, III and the Defender. He also looks at the FCs, the military and emergency service vehicles, special projects, off-roading and the celebrity cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Land Rover Series I, II, III and Defender
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
88
Author:
John Christopher
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Land Rover Series III Workshop Manual Land Rover Series III Workshop Manual

Land Rover Series III Workshop Manual

Factory

$89.95
By: Factory . Land Rover Series III Workshop Manual - This Repair Manual covers Land Rover Series 3,  4 & 6cyl petrol & 2.4L diesel (Includes 5 bearing crank supplement). The purpose of...
Out of stock
Land Rover Series I, II and III: Restoration Manual Land Rover Series I, II and III: Restoration Manual

Land Rover Series I, II and III - Restoration Manual

Haynes

$64.95
By: Lindsay Porter . Description Covers all leaf-spring 'civilian' Land Rovers (Series I, II, IIA and III) from 1948 to 1985, not including V8 engines or diesel-specific components. With the aid...
Out of stock
Land Rover Series III Reborn Land Rover Series III Reborn

Land Rover Series III Reborn

Veloce Publishing

$55.50
By: Lindsay Porter . Description Here's how you can restore or modify your own Series III, from suspension, brakes and steering, to engine, transmission and body improvements. You want better seats?...
Land Rover Series I, II, IIA & III Land Rover Series I, II, IIA & III
Add to Cart

Land Rover Series I, II, IIA & III

Herridge & Sons

$89.99
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781906133511, 159 pages, Hard Cover Book, Published in 2013 The History of the Sereis Land Rovers, their variants and accessories with over 350 illustrations from sales...