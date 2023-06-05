Crowood

Land Rover Series II, IIA and III Restoration Manual

Description

A Series Land Rover has to be the ultimate life-sized automotive jigsaw puzzle. Simple to repair, with a good supply of new and used parts, a restoration is well within the capabilities of an amateur mechanic.

While the official Parts and Workshop Manuals can be considered essential reading they were written for professional mechanics working on reasonably new, unmodified vehicles - not a 60 year old model assembled with parts from different eras. They will tell you very little about parts compatibility over the generations, how to repair a bulkhead or front panel or the best techniques to assemble your vehicle onto a new chassis.

This manual seeks to answer many of the commonly asked questions and offers practical solutions, tips and techniques for the common problems encountered when restoring and maintaining a Series Land Rover. It covers:

history, vehicle development and compatibility of parts

the overhaul of the major mechanical components including engine, gearbox and axles

practical techniques for body repairs, fitment and alignment

in-depth chassis and bulkhead repairs

how to decide between saving or replacing a major component

the current availability of components

major current restoration trends: functional rebuild, resto-mod build, patina recommission or concours restoration

