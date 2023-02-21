Key Books

Land Rover Series III (Classic Vehicle)

Description

The Series III Land Rover, an updated Series IIA, was launched in 1971 and offered an amalgamation of cosmetic and engineering changes intended to modernize the Land Rover in the face of growing competition from other manufacturers, especially in traditional export markets. Despite being produced during a troubled era of motor vehicle production in Britain, more than 400,000 Series IIIs were produced, and they are now considered cherished classics. Fully illustrated with over 190 color photographs, this book looks fondly at the numerous Land Rover Series III models that were produced successful against an uncertain backdrop.

