Le Mans 100 - A Century at the World's Greatest Endurance Race

Marvel at 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with this definitive illustrated history packed with photography, narrative, and race results.

Held on the Circuit de la Sarthe comprising closed public roads and dedicated racecourse, Le Mans features cars and two-driver teams that can cover more than 3,000 miles during the race. Le Mans 100 is a thorough year-by-year history showcasing all aspects of the grueling contest, including:

A slew of legendary marques and models, including Porsche, Ferrari, Ford, Corvette, Cobra, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Audi, Toyota, BMW, McLaren, and more

A who’s-who of motorsport legends like Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, Carroll Shelby, Dan Gurney, Ken Miles, Jackie Ickx, Derek Bell, and Tom Kristensen (among dozens others)

All the classes that ran in each year’s event, including the top LMP1 and LMP2 (Le Mans Prototype) categories and GT (grand tourer)

A list of each year’s top three overall finishers

In addition, author and award-winning Le Mans historian Glen Smale details touchstone events such as the late-1960s battles between Ford and Ferrari popularized in the film Ford vs Ferrari, and the 1955 tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 80 spectators.

The oldest active endurance race is intended to showcase mechanical reliability as much as driver skill and fortitude. This beautifully designed and extensively illustrated book celebrates those attributes, chronicling the exploits of both factory-sponsored cars and privateer entries, from the early open-cockpit racers right through to today’s hybrid era.

Compiled by a meticulous author with a passion for motorsport, Le Mans 100 is the ultimate chronicle of a marquee race.