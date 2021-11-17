Le Mans 24 Hours 2021 Official Yearbook (English Version)

Description

Authors: Jean-Marc Teissedre, Hardbound, English Edition,


The official yearbook of the ACO on the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The official yearbook of the ACO on the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours. This traditional annual covers each and every detail of the 2021 Le Mans event. From the pre-testing days to the scrutineering, from the drivers parade and team presentation to the start. Each single hour of the race has its own chapter with photos and hourly highlights or drama. The statistics are so detailed that there is nothing left to be desired.

Additional Information

Author:
Jean-Marc TEISSEDRE
Book Title:
Le Mans 24 Hours 2021 Official Yearbook
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
