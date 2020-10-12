Legendary - The Porsche 919 Hybrid Project (Heike Hientzsch)

Author: Heike Hientzsch, Hardcover book, 2 volumes, 612 pages

A well-researched account of courageous inventors, world-class racers, and the top team behind the Porsche 919 Hybrid

Behind the scenes information about pioneering technical achievements, and the best photos from the last seven years

Includes a comprehensive statistics section on the FIA Long Distance World Championship

Marks the recent entry of the 919 Hybrid into the Porsche Museum

A lavishly illustrated two-volume history of the world-class Porsche 919 Hybrid proto-type racing car which made its competitive debut in 2014 and marked the return of Porsche to top-tier racing. This book explores all aspects of the creation and performance of this spectacular racing car, the first Class -1 sports prototype Porche produced after the RS Spyder, which raced until 2010.

Volume I documents the history of the car, exploring the drama, successes, and setbacks that Porsche encountered. The text is by Heike Hientzsch, who was herself part of the LMP1 team. She takes the reader into the pits and behind the scenes of the Porsche racing department in Weissach, and interviews top race car drivers like Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard.

Volume 2 features insider photographs by Jürgen Tap, who accompanied the Porsche team with his own team of photographers. It is an illustrated chronology of this exciting epoch of racing history, and transports the reader on a fascinating journey around the world in the company of the Porsche 919 Hybrid.