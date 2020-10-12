Legendary - The Porsche 919 Hybrid Project (Heike Hientzsch)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783667116413
UPC:
9783667116413
MPN:
9783667116413
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Legendary - The Porsche 919 Hybrid Project (Heike Hientzsch) (9783667116413)
  • Legendary - The Porsche 919 Hybrid Project (Heike Hientzsch) (9783667116413)
  • Legendary - The Porsche 919 Hybrid Project (Heike Hientzsch) (9783667116413)
$175.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: Heike Hientzsch, Hardcover book, 2 volumes, 612 pages

  • A well-researched account of courageous inventors, world-class racers, and the top team behind the Porsche 919 Hybrid
  • Behind the scenes information about pioneering technical achievements, and the best photos from the last seven years
  • Includes a comprehensive statistics section on the FIA Long Distance World Championship
  • Marks the recent entry of the 919 Hybrid into the Porsche Museum

A lavishly illustrated two-volume history of the world-class Porsche 919 Hybrid proto-type racing car which made its competitive debut in 2014 and marked the return of Porsche to top-tier racing. This book explores all aspects of the creation and performance of this spectacular racing car, the first Class -1 sports prototype Porche produced after the RS Spyder, which raced until 2010.

Volume I documents the history of the car, exploring the drama, successes, and setbacks that Porsche encountered. The text is by Heike Hientzsch, who was herself part of the LMP1 team. She takes the reader into the pits and behind the scenes of the Porsche racing department in Weissach, and interviews top race car drivers like Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard.

Volume 2 features insider photographs by Jürgen Tap, who accompanied the Porsche team with his own team of photographers. It is an illustrated chronology of this exciting epoch of racing history, and transports the reader on a fascinating journey around the world in the company of the Porsche 919 Hybrid.

View AllClose

Related Products

101 Projects For Your Porsche Boxter (9780760335543) - front 101 Projects For Your Porsche Boxter (9780760335543) - back
Add to Cart

101 Projects For Your Porsche Boxster

Motorbooks

$89.95
Author: Wayne R Dempsey, Softbound, 312 Pages, ISBN: 9780760335543, First Edition, 2010 WHEN THE FIRST BOXSTERS WERE introduced in 1996, Porsche enthusiasts everywhere began doing what...
101 Projects for Your Porsche 911 - front 101 Projects for Your Porsche 911 - back
Add to Cart

101 Projects for Your Porsche 911

Motorbooks

$89.95
 Author: Wayne R. Dempsey, Softbound, 239 Pages, 1st Edition, 2001 - Classic Edition focusing on the 1965 thru 1989 air-cooled 911 models ISBN: 9780760308530 Have you ever wanted to do your...