Liverpool City Raceway - The Place of Pace 1967 - 1989 (2020 Reprint, Signed)

This lavishly illustrated, 384-page hard-bound book covering the history of Liverpool City Raceway from it's construction in 1966 to its sad demise in 1989, is loaded with 'first person' memories from competitors on two, three and four wheels who competed at the venue, and those who officiated or just enjoyed this much lamented speedway as a spectator.

The late Mike Raymond (OAM) penned the Foreword, and drivers the likes of US super stars AJ Foyt, Johnny Rutherford and Steve Kinser penned their own words on the incredible venue, and subsequently, this tome remains one of the finest ever published on the sport.

Refined and updated, it is the perfect companion for the also beautifully produced Liverpool Part 2.

Book Description

The colour, the excitement and the magnificent contribution Liverpool City Raceway made to Australian speedway history has been captured in a new book soon to be released by author Tony Loxley.

Titled Liverpool City Raceway: the Place of Pace 1967-1989, this book covers the incredible era of the venue in 352 gloss pages of words and superb photos.

Printed in Hong Kong and two years in production, never before has such an ambitious speedway publishing project in this country been attempted in such detail to document the history of an Australian venue. Published by Full Throttle Publications, there are over 900 images in the book — scanned and produced in high resolution — from the collection of resident Liverpool City Raceway photographer David Cumming.

Liverpool City Raceway Contributors

Many of the leading local, national and international competitors who rode or drove at Liverpool City Raceway have contributed to the book.

Reflections by four time Indianapolis 500 winner AJ Foyt, triple Indy 500 titleholder Johnny Rutherford, seven time United States Auto Club National Midget Champion Mel Kenyon, 20-time World of Outlaws titleholder Steve Kinser, American Grand National sedan test team drivers Ed Wilbur and Gene Welch, in addition to three of the sports greatest ever bike names, New Zealand's six times World Champion Ivan Mauger OBE, MBE), iconic Swede Ove Fundin (five time world titleholder) and Denmark's legendary Ole Olsen (three times World Champion), make this coffee table edition truly a collector's item.

Other contributors from the world of two, three or four wheels who starred at Liverpool City Raceway during its 22 year operation include Australian Solo Champions Jim Airey and Phil Crump, national sidecar titleholders Phil McCurtayne, Graham Young, Bob Levy, Garry Treloar, Australian super modified/sprintcar champs Dick Briton, Bob Tunks, Steve Brazier, Jim Winterbottom and current international sprintcar export, triple National Champion Brooke Tatnell.

The man who carved out legendary status "on the mountain" Allan Moffat and former speedcar ace later turned road racer Johnny Harvey have also penned their thoughts on Liverpool City Raceway.

In total, over 80 competitors have written their impressions — and the role Liverpool City Raceway played in their speedway career.

The late Frank Oliveri — and the Oliveri family — created Liverpool City Raceway and transformed vacant bushland into a world speedway landmark. Fittingly, the Oliveri family provides a beautifully written introduction.

Mike Raymond (OAM), the man who as General Manager from 1970 to its closure in 1989 was the driving force behind the circuit's success and rise to prominence on the world stage, has penned the Foreword for the book. His brother Steve, who was there for the same period as chief announcer, also provides a wonderful insight into the era of Liverpool City Raceway.

There is also a special 17-page section on the 1980/81 Sydney Showground season run by the Oliveri/Raymond promotion.

Speedway writer and race publication contributor Steve Magro provided assistance to Tony Loxley in the production of "Liverpool City Raceway - The Place of Pace 1967 - 1989.