Lotus 78 and 79, The Ground-Effect Cars (John Tipler, 2003, 1st Edition)

Description

Lotus 78 and 79, The Ground-Effect Cars (John Tipler, 2003, 1st Edition), 2nd hand book in excellent condition. 

ISBN: 9781861265869

 

The Lotus 78 was the car that started the ground-effect revolution in Formula 1. By means of ducts and flexible skirts, the air that passed under the car was used, literally, to suck it to the ground. It created a sensation and revived the British team's fortunes. Its successor, the 79, was a true 'wing car', and beautiful too, though it made its debut in a field that had already been transformed by the appearance of the 78.

About the Author:

John Tipler has spoken to the men - engineers, designers, drivers and mechanics - who were at the chalk-face of this revolution and this book is the fascinating result. Illustrated with superb photography, original working drawings and the cutaways of Tony Matthews, this is a book for all fans of the golden era of Formula 1.

