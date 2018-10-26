Lotus Elan The Essential Buyer's Guide - S1, S2, S3, S4 & Sprint 1962 to 1973 - Plus 2, Plus 2S 130/5 1967 to 1974

Lotus Elan: S1, S2, S3, S4 & Sprint 1962 to 1973 - Plus 2, Plus 2S 130/5 1967 to 1974

By Matthew Vale

Paperback • 19.5x13.9cm • 64 pages • 95 pictures

ISBN: 978-1-787112-86-5

Features

• Written by an enthusiast with many years experience of working on and writing about classic Lotuses

• Pictures of example cars used to illustrate guidance

• All mechanical, bodywork, chassis and interior aspects covered

• Common non-standard features covered

• Model evolution and all different versions described

• Guidance on checking paperwork

• Costs of ownership considered

• Maintenance and restoration advice

• All the help you need to purchase a great example

• Contact details for Lotus clubs and suppliers

Description

If you are interested in buying a Lotus Elan or Plus 2 this book will give you the background information and technical details to ensure you purchase the car you want. Written by an author with experience of restoring classic Lotuses, the book will give you the knowledge you need to identify and assess any potential purchase.

Synopsis

The Essential Guide to buying the Lotus Elan of your dreams, this book will guide you through all you need to know.

The Lotus Elan and Plus 2 are the definitive classic Lotus Sports cars. Small, light, and powered by Lotus’s own Twin Cam engine, these were and are fast, great handling sports cars with a Grand Prix winning pedigree. With a winning formula of glass fibre bodyshell, and simple sheet steel backbone chassis, the Elan was an affordable replacement for the expensive and exotic glass fibre monocoque Lotus Elite, and became the mainstay of the Lotus road car range throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s. First introduced as an open two-seater in 1962, and as a Coupé in 1966, the Elan was available as a do-it-yourself ‘kit’ car or in factory assembled form, and was refined through the 1960s, culminating in the famous Sprint models of 1971, with the big valve 130bhp Twin Cam engine.

The widened and stretched 2+2 Elan with its vestigial rear seats - named, unsurprisingly, the Plus 2 - was introduced in 1967, followed by the higher-spec Plus 2S in 1969, which was the first Elan not available in kit form. The Plus 2S 130 gained the Sprint specification engine in 1971, and the final Elan was the Plus 2S 130/5 of 1972. Just over 9000 Elans were produced between 1962 and 1973, while just over 5000 Plus 2 were produced between 1967 and 1974.

This book has been written to provide the prospective owner with all the information they need to establish if an Elan or Plus 2 is for them, and what to look for when viewing an example. All aspects of the cars are examined, including paperwork, mechanical issues, bodywork and interior with many photos of example cars to assist in the assessment of an individual car, and understand the implications of many of the common problems that a car can exhibit. The author is a Lotus enthusiast, and has been working on and writing about classic Lotuses for a number of years.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1962-1974

Models Covered:

Lotus Elan

S1, S2, S3, S4, Sprint, Plus 2, Plus 2S, 130/5

