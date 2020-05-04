Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Lotus
Lotus Seven 1957-1980 Road Tests
Brooklands Books
Lotus Seven 1957-1980 Road Tests
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
Brooklands Books
Lotus Seven 1957-1980 Road Tests
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9780907073130
UPC:
9780907073130
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.35 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart
Description
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition. 9780907073130
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Out of stock
Chevrolet 1955 - 1957 Road Tests
Brooklands Books
MSRP:
Now:
$49.95
Was:
By: Brooklands Books . The 1955 model Chevy had the first V8 option since 1918. The 265 V8 was the forerunner of the 283-307-327-350-400 engines that followed. The body was squared off with a...
Add to Cart
Lotus Seven 1957 - 1973 Gold Portfolio
Brooklands Books
MSRP:
Now:
$49.95
Was:
By: Brooklands Books . Affordable performance was what was intended with the Lotus Seven. The car went through several permutations to end up as the S4 in 1973 but remained true to its original...
Out of stock
Lotus Elite 1957 - 1964 Limited Edition Road Tests
Brooklands Books
MSRP:
Now:
$49.95
Was:
By: Brooklands Books . Road and track tests, new model introductions, technical, appraisals, performance data, driving impressions plus a comprehensive case history and profile, trace the progress...
Add to Cart
Road & Track On Lotus 1972-1983 Road Tests
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
2nd hand book in very good condition. Road & Track On Lotus 1972-1983 Road Tests
Add to Cart
Lotus Seven 1957-1982 Road Tests (Collection No 1)
Brooklands Books
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
Lotus Seven 1957-1982 Road Tests (Collection No 1) (0907073506) 2nd hand book in very good condition.
OK