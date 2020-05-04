Lotus Seven 1957-1980 Road Tests

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780907073130
UPC:
9780907073130
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.35 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Lotus Seven 1957-1980 Road Tests (9780907073130)
  • Lotus Seven 1957-1980 Road Tests (9780907073130)
$95.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Related Products

Out of stock
Chevrolet 1955 - 1957 Chevrolet 1955 - 1957

Chevrolet 1955 - 1957 Road Tests

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . The 1955 model Chevy had the first V8 option since 1918. The 265 V8 was the forerunner of the 283-307-327-350-400 engines that followed. The body was squared off with a...
Lotus Seven 1957 - 1973 Gold Portfolio Lotus Seven 1957 - 1973 Gold Portfolio
Add to Cart

Lotus Seven 1957 - 1973 Gold Portfolio

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . Affordable performance was what was intended with the Lotus Seven. The car went through several permutations to end up as the S4 in 1973 but remained true to its original...
Out of stock
Lotus Elite 1957 - 1964 Lotus Elite 1957 - 1964

Lotus Elite 1957 - 1964 Limited Edition Road Tests

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . Road and track tests, new model introductions, technical, appraisals, performance data, driving impressions plus a comprehensive case history and profile, trace the progress...