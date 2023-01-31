Lotus the Marque - Series 2

This new 2023 edition of LOTUS the Marque is probably one of the greatest single marque automotive titles ever produced. Updated from the 2015 edition, it features every Lotus type number and model of car produced by the iconic British company. From the Mark I Trials car of 1948, through to the fully electric, Type 132 Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV the book is organised in an easy to read chronological format that charts the development of the Lotus product range through all the road cars and race cars built at Hornsey, Cheshunt and Hethel between 1948 and 2022. This 344-page (up from the previous editions 213-pages), 30x30cm (12×12-inch), large-format, heavy-weight, hardback, all-colour publication, contains over 600 photographs, the majority of which were taken specifically for the book. With in-depth text and a specification panel on each car, as well as a comprehensive appendix section covering production details on all the cars, this is far more than just a picture book. Produced with the full co-operation and endorsement of Group Lotus Limited and Classic Team Lotus Ltd., this stylish and comprehensive in depth look at every model of Lotus, decade by decade, is the definitive history of all the Lotus cars.