Coterie Press

Lotus the Marque - Series 2

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781902351728
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Lotus the Marque - Series 2
  • Lotus the Marque - Series 2
  • Lotus the Marque - Series 2
  • Lotus the Marque - Series 2
  • Lotus the Marque - Series 2
  • Lotus the Marque - Series 2
  • Lotus the Marque - Series 2
$210.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

This new 2023 edition of LOTUS the Marque is probably one of the greatest single marque automotive titles ever produced. Updated from the 2015 edition, it features every Lotus type number and model of car produced by the iconic British company. From the Mark I Trials car of 1948, through to the fully electric, Type 132 Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV the book is organised in an easy to read chronological format that charts the development of the Lotus product range through all the road cars and race cars built at Hornsey, Cheshunt and Hethel between 1948 and 2022. This 344-page (up from the previous editions 213-pages), 30x30cm (12×12-inch), large-format, heavy-weight, hardback, all-colour publication, contains over 600 photographs, the majority of which were taken specifically for the book. With in-depth text and a specification panel on each car, as well as a comprehensive appendix section covering production details on all the cars, this is far more than just a picture book. Produced with the full co-operation and endorsement of Group Lotus Limited and Classic Team Lotus Ltd., this stylish and comprehensive in depth look at every model of Lotus, decade by decade, is the definitive history of all the Lotus cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Lotus the Marque - Series 2
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
344
Author:
William Taylor
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Armstrong Siddeley Armstrong Siddeley
Add to Cart

Armstrong Siddeley (Marque Classic Series)

Marque Publishing Company

$129.95
By: John Wright . The latest in the respected series of Marque Classic books covers one of the most fascinating of all British cars, the Armstrong Siddeley. Famed car historian John Wright has...
Out of stock
Holden: The Classic Models Holden: The Classic Models

Holden - The Classic Models (Marque Classic Series)

Marque Publishing Company

$149.95
By: Ewan Kennedy . Holden: The Classic Models is a celebration of the great Australian cars that have made the company an icon in our society. It looks in great detail at all the big Holdens, Toranas...
Out of stock
Lotus: The Marque - front Lotus: The Marque - back

Lotus - The Marque

Coterie Press

$199.95
Author, William Taylor, Hardbound, 312, Pages, ISBN: 9781902351537, Published, 2015 Lotus has an illustrious history spanning over five decades at the forefront of both motor racing and road car...
Out of stock
Subaru WRX (Marque Classic Series) (9780947079703) (front) Subaru WRX (Marque Classic Series) (9780947079703) (back)

Subaru WRX (Marque Classic Series)

Marque Publishing Company

$59.95
Compiled By Ewan Kennedy, Softbound, 196 Pages, ISBN: 9780947079703, First Published, 2001 Even before it hit Australian shores the Subaru WRX was already well known to Aussie car lovers,...