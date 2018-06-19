Magic Moments Of Motorsport - Bathurst 1985 - James Hardie 1000 DVD

THE 1985 James Hardie 1000 at Mount Panorama, Bathurst really did mark the beginning of ‘Australia versus the world’ and now, for the very first time, the full Seven Sport telecast has been released here as part of the popular Seven Sport’s Magic Moments of Motorsport DVD series.

The 1985 race saw the beginning of Group A international touring car regulations, pitting Holden’s locally-produced Commodore against a range of international cars including V12 Jaguars, turbocharged Volvos and Mitsubishis, V8 Mustangs and Rovers, not to mention the gorgeous thoroughbred BMWs.

In the end, 1974 Bathurst winner John Goss and German Armin Hahne teamed up to claim victory in one of Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s V12-powered Jaguar XJ-S racers. Goss managed to bring the car home to the chequered flag despite a broken seat, quite literally, seeing him win by the seat of his pants!

This race was packed with big names – Peter Brock was aiming for his fourth straight Bathurst win driving a new-look Mobil Commodore, Dick Johnson was aboard his famous Greens-Tuf Mustang, Jim Richards was looking to add a Bathurst win to his Australian Touring Car Championship victory in the JPS BMW and Scotsman Tom Walkinshaw teamed with Win Percy to lead the Jaguar charge.

Included on this release is the full race day telecast, including the pre-race festivities, a Nissan Pulsar support race and then the ‘main course’, the 163-lap Mountain classic.

This release also includes a range of unseen vision too. We have included on this DVD the race action that unfolded while television viewers of the day were busy watching commercials!

Commentary for the 1985 Bathurst race includes the familiar voices of Mike Raymond, Neil Crompton (making his Bathurst debut for Seven Sport), Garry Wilkinson and four-time Bathurst winner Allan Moffat, out of a drive in the wake of Mazda’s withdrawal from the sport the year prior.

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating a brilliant era of racing at Bathurst.

BHE7874