Making the Range Rover Legend - The 1971-72 British Trans-Americas Expedition

$49.00
Description

In 1971, a British Army team undertook the challenge of driving the Pan-American Highway in its entirety from Alaska to Tierra Del Fuego. This included crossing the notorious Darien Gap, the approximately 200-mile-long missing link in the intercontinental highway's length. It took almost 100 days of concerted effort for the expedition to drive, winch and float two Range Rovers through this trackless jungle terrain. This book looks at the region's history and previous expeditions as well as the epic 1971 72 journey. It contains reminiscences from eight members of the expedition as well as previously unpublished photographs, decorative maps and commemorative postal covers. 170 illustrations

