Managing A Legend - Stirling Moss, Ken Gregory And The British racing Partnership (Robert Edwards) 1st Edn. 1997

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780854299881
UPC:
9780854299881
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Managing A Legend - Stirling Moss, Ken Gregory And The British racing Partnership (Robert Edwards) 1st Edn. 1997 (9780854299881)
  • Managing A Legend - Stirling Moss, Ken Gregory And The British racing Partnership (Robert Edwards) 1st Edn. 1997 (9780854299881)
$59.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Related Products

Stirling Moss: My Racing Life - front Stirling Moss: My Racing Life - back
Add to Cart

Stirling Moss - My Racing Life

$129.95
Authors: Sir Stirling Moss with Simon Taylor, Harbound, 312, Pages, ISBN: 9781910505069, Published, 2015 - foreword by Lewis Hamilton   In this very personal book, Stirling Moss guides you...
Stirling Moss ( Robert Raymond) (9781135519100)
Add to Cart

Stirling Moss ( Robert Raymond)

MRP

$35.00
Author: Robert Raymond, Hardbound, 199 Pages, ISBN: 9781135519100 - First Edition, 1953 - book in good condition, despite some damage to the dustjacket** The story of the brilliant young man...