Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Brough Superior
Out Of Print Books
Sunbeam
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars - General Books
Autobiography, Biography
Managing A Legend - Stirling Moss, Ken Gregory And The British racing Partnership (Robert Edwards) 1st Edn. 1997
Haynes
Managing A Legend - Stirling Moss, Ken Gregory And The British racing Partnership (Robert Edwards) 1st Edn. 1997
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
Haynes
Managing A Legend - Stirling Moss, Ken Gregory And The British racing Partnership (Robert Edwards) 1st Edn. 1997
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9780854299881
UPC:
9780854299881
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$59.95
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
2
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart
Description
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition.
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Stirling Moss - Racing On DVD
MSRP:
Now:
$49.95
Was:
Other Details Publisher Code: QLDVD6733 Barcode: 5032711067336 Release Date: 2006 Minutes: 60
Add to Cart
Stirling Moss - My Racing Life
MSRP:
Now:
$129.95
Was:
Authors: Sir Stirling Moss with Simon Taylor, Harbound, 312, Pages, ISBN: 9781910505069, Published, 2015 - foreword by Lewis Hamilton In this very personal book, Stirling Moss guides you...
Add to Cart
Stirling Moss ( Robert Raymond)
MRP
MSRP:
Now:
$35.00
Was:
Author: Robert Raymond, Hardbound, 199 Pages, ISBN: 9781135519100 - First Edition, 1953 - book in good condition, despite some damage to the dustjacket** The story of the brilliant young man...
Add to Cart
Stirling Moss Racing With The Maestro (Karl Ludvigsen, 1st Ed, 1997)
PSL
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
Author: Karl Ludvigsen, Hardbound, 208 Pages, 1997, Foreword by Phil Hill, 2nd hand book like new condition IF YOU HAD the pick of the finest images taken by some of the world's greatest motorsport...
Add to Cart
British Racing Motorcycles (Jeff Clew) 1st Edn. 1976
GT Foulis & Co Ltd
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
2nd hand book in very good condition. British Racing Motorcycles (Jeff Clew) 1st Edn. 1976 ( 9780854291618)
OK