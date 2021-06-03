Maserati A6G 2000 - Pininfarina, Frua, Vignale, and Allemano (Valter Baumer)

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 180 pages, ISBN: 9781854433145

This heavily illustrated book describes for the first time the technical development of the Maserati A6G 2000.

In 1950, Maserati replaced its first production car, the two-door A6 1500, with a second series: the A6G 2000. Customers could choose from several designs: a bulky design by Pininfarina, a muscular one from Allemano, the glamorous Coupès and Spyder versions by Frua, and the eccentric Coupé by Vignale. All of these versions were slightly different and were among the rarest and most expensive cars of their time.

