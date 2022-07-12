Maserati A6GCS - An eye-popping overview of a beloved Italian racecar

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854432391
UPC:
9781854432391
MPN:
9781854432391
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.70 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Maserati A6GCS - An eye-popping overview of a beloved Italian racecar (9781854432391)
  • Maserati A6GCS - An eye-popping overview of a beloved Italian racecar (9781854432391)
  • Maserati A6GCS - An eye-popping overview of a beloved Italian racecar (9781854432391)
  • Maserati A6GCS - An eye-popping overview of a beloved Italian racecar (9781854432391)
$350.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Maserati built remarkable racing cars in the 1950s that are highly valued by many drivers in historic racing today. The darling among these cars is the A6GCS. Small, very agile, and relatively easy to drive, it was THE car in the 2-liter class for the numerous amateur racing drivers in Italy. The car was driven on countless hill climbs and of course on circuits, and in the legendary Mille Miglia. In race-crazy Italy, the car was always in the focus of the spectators, tens of thousands of whom stood on the streets to watch these small red racers. The history of the A6GCS gives a very good insight into a time in Italian motorsport which was mainly contested by wealthy amateurs. The names of many of the drivers have been forgotten today, but the vast majority of the A6GCS are still here and are used today at numerous events. This book pays tribute to perhaps the most romantic Maserati racing car of all time.

  • The only detailed book about the Maserati A6GCS
  • The most popular of all Maserati race cars, and a favorite driver of current owners
  • Includes the history for all 54 chassis and one mystery chassis
  • The car was a success when racing for amateurs in the 1950s and was popular, participating in hillclimbs and events like the Mille Miglia
  • Cars designed and built by famous coachbuilders: Fantuzzi, Fiandri & Malagoli, Pininfarina, Frua and Vignale
  • Driven by greats, such as Maria Teresa de Filippis, Luigi Musso and Juan Manuel Fangio
  • Over 340 period photographs, many never seen before
  • Companion volume to author’s books on the A6G and 300S Maseratis
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Maserati A6GCS - An eye-popping overview of a beloved Italian racecar
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
400
Author:
Walter Baumer, Jean-Francois Blachette
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Maserati Italian Luxury and Flair Maserati Italian Luxury and Flair

Maserati Italian Luxury and Flair

Haynes

$89.95
By: Martin Buckley . Description In the world of Italian glamour, the name Maserati goes back much further than either of its rivals from the land of the supercar, Ferrari and Lamborghini, yet it...
Out of stock
Maserati Spyder: La Storia - The History (B0054JZ5DY) - front Maserati Spyder: La Storia - The History (B0054JZ5DY) - back

Maserati Spyder - La Storia - The History

Maserati

$99.95
Author: Jurgen Lewandowski, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: B0054JZ5DY, 1st Edition - Italian - English Text - Secondhand book in Excellent condition ! Maserati has written a special story witn its...