Maserati At Heart (Ermanno Cozza)

9788879117166
9788879117166
New
0.80 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
  • Maserati At Heart (Ermanno Cozza) (9788879117166)
$99.95

Description

Author: Ermanno Cozza

Size: 14x22 cms - Pages: 564 - Photos: hundreds in b/n and colour - Hardbound with jacket - Text: English

Over 66 years have passed since I walked through the gates of Officine Alfieri Maserati (the Alfieri Maserati Workshops). It was in 1951, and in all that time I can truly say that Maserati took hold of my heart. The factory, the men and the cars have indelibly marked moments in my life. Today, many people consider me to be the living memory of Maserati and, in that way, take me back to those earlier days. In this book, I have tried to convey the excitement of living the Maserati legend so that, step by step, I cover the most important moments of my long and extraordinary experience: the excitement of participation, the joy and pain, the cars and the defeats, the ambitions and the professional difficulties. While I have always enjoyed good health, over the years I have been infected with the Maserati ‘virus’ of which I believe I have been a carrier all this time – and it is a virus of which I never want to be cured” Ermanno Cozza

In this book of over 500 pages Ermanno Cozza, the true historic memory of Maserati, passionately tells a story packed with behind the scenes truths – right up to today – that have never before been published. He covers half a century of the company’s life, which he lived in close contact with the great motor racing champions, ingenious technicians, designers and, naturally, company life as well, of course, as the unforgettable cars. A carefully chosen collection of photographs and other illustrations complete this invaluable book.

