Mercedes-Benz The Complete Story (James Taylor)

  • Mercedes-Benz The Complete Story (James Taylor) (9781785006050)
Description

ISBN: 9781785006050
PUBLISHED: 12/08/2019
PAGES: 176
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 200 colour and 40 b&w photos

The Mercedes-Benz W123 was launched in 1976 and sales quickly surpassed those of its predecessor, the W114. The W123 went on to become the most successful Mercedes, selling 2.7 million cars. Mercedes-Benz W123 - The Complete Story explores the life of this highly regarded executive car from its initial evolution, development and production to the creation of new models and its success in motorsport.

This book features:

  • The history of the devleopment of the car within the context of the Mercedes-Benz company and global motor industry
  • The styling, engineering and technical advances introduced over the lifetime of the three series, and the press reactions to them
  • Full technical specifications together with customer options, equipment and interior trim for each model
  • Production numbers and vehicle number sequences
  • Little-known details of the manufacture of the car in China
  • A chapter on buying and owning a 123-series Mercedes
