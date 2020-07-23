Mercedes-Benz W201 (190) - The Complete Story (James Taylor)

Description

ISBN: 9781785007330
PUBLISHED: 23/07/2020
PAGES: 176
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 233 colour photographs

The W201 was a compact saloon designed to address both concerns about fuel economy generated by the first oil crisis in the 1970s and competition for sales from the BMW 3 Series. Many doubted that Mercedes could deliver a compact car whilst retaining their traditional qualities. But the W201 soon won them over. For here was a car that was a real Mercedes in the tradition of the time - it was just smaller.


With around 200 colour photographs, this book features:

The reasons behind the need to build a new compact saloon in the 1980s
The styling, engineering and specification changes introduced over the lifetime of the model
Full technical specifications, including paint and interior trim choices
A chapter on the special US variants
Production tables and vehicle number sequences
The story of Mercedes' long and exciting struggle to win the German Touring Car Championship with the 190
A chapter on buying and owning a 201-series Mercedes

