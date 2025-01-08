Herridge & Sons

MG Midgets In Detail - M-Type to TF, 1929-1955

Description

"When the first MG Midget appeared at the 1928 London Motor Show few would have thought that it would be the car to save the recently established marque from closure, a fate that affected many others during the depression that followed the 1929 Wall Street Crash. Sales previously had been of relatively expensive cars to the wealthy and the other new MG on display, the 18/80 was even more costly. Right from the start, sales of the M-type Midget looked promising and soon eclipsed those of the larger MGs. These and those that followed dominated the sports car market in the 1930s and post-war, when a large proportion of the output from the Abingdon MG factory was exported. This book gives details of each model, with a technical description, competition history and special bodied versions listed, all backed up by photographs, both period and more recent."

