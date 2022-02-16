MGB - The Superlative MG - Including MGC and MGB V8 (David Knowles)

Description

The MGB was a great British success story, a product largely conceived, designed and produced by a small team of dedicated people who genuinely cared about their work. Of course, the MGB came from a proud, successful sports car tradition, and the model it replaced - the revolutionary aerodynamic MGA - had been an unprecedented success - so the new car had big shoes to fill. Launching in 1962 and in production for eighteen years, the MGB became one of the most successful sports cars the world has ever known. This book describes how the MGB arose principally from the ideas of one man, MG's Chief Engineer, Syd Enever, how it was designed and developed, how it survived and thrived, and how it became the classic car still highly regarded today. There have been many previous books about the MGB, and the related MGC and V8 variants, but MGB - The superlative MG reaches a new level of detail together seasoned with fresh insight. David Knowles has been researching and writing about the MGB for more than thirty years. Prepare to be surprised at some of the stories you will have never read before, and new twists on some you possibly thought you knew well.

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
MGB - The Superlative MG - Including MGC and MGB V8
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
360
Author:
David Knowles
