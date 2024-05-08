Red Runner

Michael Schumacher (Bernard Asset)

Description

Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies.

When the legendary photographer Bernard Asset asked us to edit his photo-album about Michael Schumacher, we accepted with great enthusiasm.

But it wasn’t just because of the prestige of the ‘Red Baron’, or the exceptional quality of Bernard’s photographs; we were interested because of the approach.

The concept of the book allows the reader to discover Michael Schumacher from a new angle. More intimate, more personal. In addition, we had the chance to interview engineers, team principals, and drivers he met along the way; and it gives this album a genuine human touch. In order to enhance the exceptional material, we strove for a very high quality finish; selective varnishes, metallic numbered pictures, red cloth cover and tailor-made protective slip case... we have achieved the best tribute we could to the driver, and to the photographs.

132 pages book / English, German, Italian, Japanese and French language

Printing in quadri HR UV tram 240
Size : 24 x 22 cm
Reinforced cover finish carton 30/10th
Paper Condat mat 170 g/m², coated shiny lamination
Hardcover: Stitched booklets.
Protecting sleeve
Numbered metallic sticker
Photo Print by Bernard Asset on Kodal Endura Metallic paper

Book Title:
Michael Schumacher
Language:
English, German, Italian, Japanese, French
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
132
Author:
Bernard Asset
