Michael Schumacher (Bernard Asset)

Description
Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies.
When the legendary photographer Bernard Asset asked us to edit his photo-album about Michael Schumacher, we accepted with great enthusiasm.
But it wasn’t just because of the prestige of the ‘Red Baron’, or the exceptional quality of Bernard’s photographs; we were interested because of the approach.
The concept of the book allows the reader to discover Michael Schumacher from a new angle. More intimate, more personal. In addition, we had the chance to interview engineers, team principals, and drivers he met along the way; and it gives this album a genuine human touch. In order to enhance the exceptional material, we strove for a very high quality finish; selective varnishes, metallic numbered pictures, red cloth cover and tailor-made protective slip case... we have achieved the best tribute we could to the driver, and to the photographs.
132 pages book / English, German, Italian, Japanese and French language
Printing in quadri HR UV tram 240
Size : 24 x 22 cm
Reinforced cover finish carton 30/10th
Paper Condat mat 170 g/m², coated shiny lamination
Hardcover: Stitched booklets.
Protecting sleeve
Numbered metallic sticker
Photo Print by Bernard Asset on Kodal Endura Metallic paper
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Michael Schumacher
|
Language:
|
English, German, Italian, Japanese, French
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
132
|
Author:
|
Bernard Asset
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186