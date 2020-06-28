Mille Miglia’s Chassis - The Ultimate Opus Volume 1 (Sandro Binelli)

Description

Limited print run of only 1500 copies.

"Mille Miglia’s Chassis" is a journey through the cars that took part to one of the most famous races of motorsport’s golden era. In collaboration with Museo Mille Miglia it is an ambitious project and the first of its kind: its aim is to document all the cars which participated at every edition of the original race between 1927 and 1957. MILLE MIGLIA’S CHASSIS will be developed in a series of 10 volumes: each car featured that took part to the Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957 is presented with two lists: one about all the Mille Miglia speed races in which it took part, a second one of following events under the Mille Miglia name. To conclude, a third separate list comprehends the categories of the car, the stone from which spring the pages of the book and includes all the races and events in which the car took part all over the world in the years. Moreover, the cars that participated from 1958 to the events in the name of the Mille Miglia appear in another section of the book. 

In the first volume of the series there will be 49 cars featured which took part in the original editions of the race, plus another 42 of those participating in events under the Mille Miglia name from 1958 to today.

 

Publisher: 16 Ton Press

Number of pages: 352

Binding: HBD

