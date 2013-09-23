Mini 2006 - 2013 Petrol & Diesel 1.4 L, 1.6L, 2.0L Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your MINI Petrol and Diesel (Nov 06 - 13) 56 to 13
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
MINI ‘second generation’/’Mk 2’ Hatchback and Clubman (Estate), and Convertible from 2009.
First, One, Cooper and Cooper SPetrol: 1.4 litre (1397cc) and 1.6 litre (1598cc), inc. turbo Turbo-diesel: 1.6 litre (1560cc and 1597cc) and 2.0 litre (1995cc)
Does NOT cover Countryman, Paceman, Clubvan, Roadster, Coupe or John Cooper Works (JCW) versions.
Table of contents
Contents
Safety First!, Roadside repairs, Weekly checks
Chapter 1A : Routine maintenance and servicing – petrol models
Chapter 1B : Routine maintenance and servicing – diesel models
Chapter 2A : Petrol engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2B : W16 diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2C : N47 diesel engine in-car repair procedures
Chapter 2D : Engine removal and overhaul procedures
Chapter 3 : Cooling, heating and ventilation systems
Chapter 4A : Fuel and exhaust systems – petrol models
Chapter 4B : Fuel and exhaust systems – diesel models
Chapter 4C : Emission control systems
Chapter 5A : Starting and charging systems
Chapter 5B : Ignition system – petrol models
Chapter 5C : Pre/post-heating system – diesel models
Chapter 6 : Clutch
Chapter 7A : Manual transmission
Chapter 7B : Automatic transmission
Chapter 8 : Driveshafts
Chapter 9 : Braking system
Chapter 10 : Suspension and steering
Chapter 11 : Bodywork and fittings
Chapter 12 : Body electrical systems, Wiring diagrams, Reference