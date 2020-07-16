Mini Scrapbook - 60 years of a British icon (Martin Port, 9781907085949)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781907085949
UPC:
9781907085949
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Mini Scrapbook - 60 years of a British icon (Martin Port, 9781907085949)
  • Mini Scrapbook - 60 years of a British icon (Martin Port, 9781907085949)
$75.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

aunched in 1959, the Mini helped to change automotive design, with its unique combination of aesthetics, space efficiency, engineering approach, and handling. Alec Issigonis’s masterpiece was an instant hit – not just with the buying public, but with celebrities and racers alike, from Sir Stirling Moss to ‘The Fab Four’. The Mini became a much-loved staple of the British car industry – a position that it has arguably enjoyed for 60 years and continues today.

In this latest addition to the Scrapbook series from Porter Press International, the story of this unique little car is broken up into accessible nuggets and aided by a collection of archive and contemporary photography, to illustrate just what makes the Mini so special in this, its 60th year.

View AllClose

Related Products

Triumph Bonneville - 60 Years (9780760360910) Triumph Bonneville - 60 Years (9780760360910)
Add to Cart

Triumph Bonneville - 60 Years

Motorbooks

$99.95
Author: Ian Falloon, ISBN: 9780760360910, hardcover, published in 2018, 208 pages Triumph Bonneville: 60 Years is a celebration one of motorcycling’s most iconic and beloved bikes...