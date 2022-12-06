Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Rally Giants)

Researched and written with the full co-operation of the factory, here in definitive detail is the story of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (or ‘Lan Evo’) in its key role as a works rally car. Making its debut in 1993, it won the WRC title for its manufacturer in 1998, but also propelled Tommi Mäkinen to a string of victories in the driver's championship on numerous occasions. This book, continuing Veloce's highly-successful Rally Giants series, features all of the WRC events entered by the Lancer as a works machine, including detailed results (even down to registration numbers), and a fine selection of contemporary photography to bring the era back to life. An essential title for Mitsubishi and rallying enthusiasts alike.