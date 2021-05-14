Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970 Restoration - How-to (Kevin Shaw, Mike Wilkins)

This will be your primary resource when it’s time to tackle a full restoration or complete a simple repair on your prized Pentastar. You won’t find a cheaper “part” that helps you more than Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970.

The Chrysler B-Bodies from 1966 to 1970 are the most-restored cars in the franchise’s storied history. Popular models among them include the Charger, Coronet, GTX, Road Runner, and Super Bee. Restoring a Mopar B-Body is easier than ever with numerous of available aftermarket parts suppliers.

This book offers an in-depth resource for restoring a Mopar B-Body. Step-by-step processes walk you through the tasks of metal repair, suspension rebuild, driveline verification, interior restoration, and more. All components are addressed, creating the most complete resource in the marketplace.

With multiple step-by-step procedures and more than 400 color photographs, this is the most-complete hands-on book ever written covering these coveted Chryslers. This will be your primary resource when it’s time to tackle a full restoration or complete a simple repair on your prized Pentastar. You won’t find a cheaper “part” that helps you more than Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970

ISBN

9781613251928

SKU

CT-SA327