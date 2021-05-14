Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970 Restoration - How-to (Kevin Shaw, Mike Wilkins)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613251928
UPC:
9781613251928
MPN:
9781613251928
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970 Restoration - How-to (Kevin Shaw, Mike Wilkins) (9781613251928)
  • Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970 Restoration - How-to (Kevin Shaw, Mike Wilkins) (9781613251928)
$64.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

This will be your primary resource when it’s time to tackle a full restoration or complete a simple repair on your prized Pentastar. You won’t find a cheaper “part” that helps you more than Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970.

The Chrysler B-Bodies from 1966 to 1970 are the most-restored cars in the franchise’s storied history. Popular models among them include the Charger, Coronet, GTX, Road Runner, and Super Bee. Restoring a Mopar B-Body is easier than ever with numerous of available aftermarket parts suppliers.

This book offers an in-depth resource for restoring a Mopar B-Body. Step-by-step processes walk you through the tasks of metal repair, suspension rebuild, driveline verification, interior restoration, and more. All components are addressed, creating the most complete resource in the marketplace.

With multiple step-by-step procedures and more than 400 color photographs, this is the most-complete hands-on book ever written covering these coveted Chryslers. This will be your primary resource when it’s time to tackle a full restoration or complete a simple repair on your prized Pentastar. You won’t find a cheaper “part” that helps you more than Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
TITLE
Mopar B-Body Restoration 1966-1970

ISBN
9781613251928

SKU
CT-SA327

View AllClose

Related Products

Land Rover Restoration Portfolio Land Rover Restoration Portfolio
Add to Cart

Land Rover Restoration Portfolio

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Richard Green and R.M.Clarke . As anyone who owns an elderly Land Rover knows, taking it apart and putting it back together again are not just things you do to keep it on the road; they are part...
John Deere Model B: Restoration Guide (9780879389741 John Deere Model B: Restoration Guide (9780879389741 - back
Add to Cart

John Deere Model B - Restoration Guide

Motorbooks

$250.00
Author: Robert N. Pripps, Softbound. 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780879389741, First Published, 1995 The popular and prolific John Deere Model B is covered from front pedestal to drawbar in this useful...