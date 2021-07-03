Morgan Aero 8 - A Brave and Exciting New World! (Leatherbound Limited Edition signed by the author)

Description
Author: Gavin Farmer, ISBN: 9780957022317, SIGNED Limited leatherbound edition (100 copies), book number might vary.
When Charles Morgan unveiled the Aero 8 at the Geneva Motor Show he could not possibly have envisaged what an impact this stunning new Morgan sports car would have on the world.
It was a true supercar with staggering levels of performance.
The new book MORGAN AERO 8: A Brave and Exciting New World, written by Gavin Farmer, explores in some detail the events that led from concept through to reality. It is a most interesting and fascinating story that surely will become a sought-after reference for all Morgan enthusiasts.
Morgan Aeor 8 comprises:
- 224 pages printed on glossy art paper
- Hard bound edition with a dust jacket
- Foreword by Charles Morgan
- Hundreds of images, many never previously published
Morgan is the world's only family-owned automobile manufacturer, one that has recently celebrated its Centenary. Quite amazing.
With the arrival of the Aero 8 the company stepped boldly into the new Millennium with a genuine high performance supercar capable of a top speed of around 170mph (270km/h) and able to accelerate from 0-60mph (96km/h) in less than 5.0 seconds! Under that sleek body was a hi-tech aluminium intensive chassis and a powerful BMW V8 engine.
Morgan Aero 8: A Brave and Exciting New World is a 223-page book that explores in quite some detail the design and development of the Aero 8 and its several derivatives. It is printed on glossy art paper with hard binding and a colour dust jacket. Included are hundreds of photographs, many of which have never been previously published.
Charles Morgan has written the Foreword.
About the Author:
Gavin Farmer has established himself as a writer of international repute with major articles in magazines such as Automobile Quarterly and Collectible Automobiles. In addition he has a growing portfolio of self-published automotive titles such as BMW Coupes: Legendary Performance, Style Leaders; Holden Monaro: It's a Legend; Great Ideas in Motion: A History of Chrysler in Australia; Hey Charger; and Leyland P76: Anything but Average.
Table of Content:
- FOREWORD
- INTRODUCTION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- CHAPTER ONE: A Legacy of History—Postwar Racing
- CHAPTER TWO: Design and Development: a Prelude to a New Beginning
- CHAPTER THREE: Design Aspects
- CHAPTER FOUR: Engine and Driveline: The BMW Connection
- CHAPTER FIVE: Getting the Aero 8 into Production
- CHAPTER SIX: The Release, Meeting the Public
- CHAPTER SEVEN: The Evolution Begins
- CHAPTER EIGHT: Aero 8 Gets a Roof—the AeroMax
- CHAPTER NINE: The SuperSports
- CHAPTER TEN: Racing the Aero 8
- CHAPTER ELEVEN: The LIFECar
- CHAPTER TWELVE: Charles Morgan: Visionary Inheritor
- CHAPTER THIRTEEN: Chris Lawrence: Lifetime Maverick
- CHAPTER FOURTEEN: Where it all Began—a Brief History
- POSTSCRIPT
- SPECIFICATIONS:
- APPENDIX 1: Morgan Aero 8 Production
- APPENDIX 2: Main Company Suppliers
- BIBLIOGRAPHY
- PHOTO CREDITS
