Morgan Aero 8 - A Brave and Exciting New World! (Leatherbound Limited Edition signed by the author)

Description

Author: Gavin Farmer, ISBN: 9780957022317, SIGNED Limited leatherbound edition (100 copies), book number might vary.

When Charles Morgan unveiled the Aero 8 at the Geneva Motor Show he could not possibly have envisaged what an impact this stunning new Morgan sports car would have on the world.

It was a true supercar with staggering levels of performance.

The new book MORGAN AERO 8: A Brave and Exciting New World, written by Gavin Farmer, explores in some detail the events that led from concept through to reality. It is a most interesting and fascinating story that surely will become a sought-after reference for all Morgan enthusiasts.

Morgan Aeor 8 comprises:

  • 224 pages printed on glossy art paper
  • Hard bound edition with a dust jacket
  • Foreword by Charles Morgan
  • Hundreds of images, many never previously published

Morgan is the world's only family-owned automobile manufacturer, one that has recently celebrated its Centenary. Quite amazing.

With the arrival of the Aero 8 the company stepped boldly into the new Millennium with a genuine high performance supercar capable of a top speed of around 170mph (270km/h) and able to accelerate from 0-60mph (96km/h) in less than 5.0 seconds! Under that sleek body was a hi-tech aluminium intensive chassis and a powerful BMW V8 engine.

Morgan Aero 8: A Brave and Exciting New World is a 223-page book that explores in quite some detail the design and development of the Aero 8 and its several derivatives. It is printed on glossy art paper with hard binding and a colour dust jacket. Included are hundreds of photographs, many of which have never been previously published.

Charles Morgan has written the Foreword.

About the Author:

Gavin Farmer has established himself as a writer of international repute with major articles in magazines such as Automobile Quarterly and Collectible Automobiles. In addition he has a growing portfolio of self-published automotive titles such as BMW Coupes: Legendary Performance, Style Leaders; Holden Monaro: It's a Legend; Great Ideas in Motion: A History of Chrysler in Australia; Hey Charger; and Leyland P76: Anything but Average.

Table of Content:

  • FOREWORD
  • INTRODUCTION
  • ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
  • CHAPTER ONE: A Legacy of History—Postwar Racing
  • CHAPTER TWO: Design and Development: a Prelude to a New Beginning
  • CHAPTER THREE: Design Aspects
  • CHAPTER FOUR: Engine and Driveline: The BMW Connection
  • CHAPTER FIVE: Getting the Aero 8 into Production
  • CHAPTER SIX: The Release, Meeting the Public
  • CHAPTER SEVEN: The Evolution Begins
  • CHAPTER EIGHT: Aero 8 Gets a Roof—the AeroMax
  • CHAPTER NINE: The SuperSports
  • CHAPTER TEN: Racing the Aero 8
  • CHAPTER ELEVEN: The LIFECar
  • CHAPTER TWELVE: Charles Morgan: Visionary Inheritor
  • CHAPTER THIRTEEN: Chris Lawrence: Lifetime Maverick
  • CHAPTER FOURTEEN: Where it all Began—a Brief History
  • POSTSCRIPT
  • SPECIFICATIONS:
  • APPENDIX 1: Morgan Aero 8 Production
  • APPENDIX 2: Main Company Suppliers
  • BIBLIOGRAPHY
  • PHOTO CREDITS

 

Additional Information

Author:
Gavin Farmer
ISBN:
9780957022317
Bound:
Hard Cover Book
Number of Pages:
223
Publication Date:
2013
