Morgan Plus 8 - Fifty Years an Icon (Michael Palmer)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785007255
UPC:
9781785007255
MPN:
9781785007255
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$79.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2020, Pages: 192, ISBN: 9781785007255

Once given the green light to use Rover's newly acquired V8 engine, the Morgan Motor Company lost no time installing it under the bonnet of their traditional sports car. The Morgan Plus 8 became their biggest-selling model, spanning thirty-six years from its 1968 launch to discontinuation in 2004. After an eight-year respite it was reintroduced to the firm's model ine -up from 2012 until 2018, underpinned by a new state of the art bonded aluminium chassis and pwoered by a potent BMW V8. Morgan Plus 8 - Fifty Years an Icon gives a detailed account of the history, design and manufacturing process of the Morgan Plus 8. With over 300 colour photographs it covers both the traditional and Aero chassis cars; the history of both the Rover V8 and the BMW V8 engines; includes full specifications for each model; recalls the Plus 8's motor sport heritage; features personal first-hand accounts from key personalities and finally, covers the history of the mark and looks at is future.

View AllClose

Related Products

Fifty Years Of Brooklands (b0000cjkb8)
Add to Cart

Fifty Years Of Brooklands

$150.00
Edited by Charles Gardner, Contributors: W. Boddy, "l'Ancien" and E. Colston Shepherd, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: b0000cjkb8, 1st Edition, 1956 - SEcond-Hand book in excellent unread...
Bobcat: Fifty Years (9780760328149) Bobcat: Fifty Years (9780760328149) back
Add to Cart

Bobcat - Fifty Years

Motorbooks

$95.00
Author: Marty Padgett, Hardbound, 216 Pages, ISBN: 9780760328149, First Published, 2007 2008 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Bobcat skid-steer loader. During that time, a number of...
Out of stock
Shelby Mustang Fifty Years Shelby Mustang Fifty Years Back Cover

Shelby Mustang Fifty Years

Motorbooks

$119.99
Author: Colin Comer, ISBN: 9780760344750, 240 pages, published in 2014, Hardback Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of America's premier performance car! From the original Shelby Mustang GT350 to...
Out of stock
Shelby Cobra Fifty Years Shelby Cobra Fifty Years

Shelby Cobra Fifty Years

Motorbooks

$109.99
By: Colin Comer . Description There are some things in life that are beyond the abilities of a single person, such as starting a successful automobile manufacturing company and producing...