Amberley Books

Morgan Three-Wheeler (Stephen Clark)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398118119
UPC:
9781398118119
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$50.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The cyclecar arrived in response to growing demand for ultra-cheap motoring in the early 1900s. The three-wheeled Morgan spearheaded this ‘New Motoring’ fashion in 1910 and went on to distinguish itself by out-performing and out-living all its rivals; no other dedicated cyclecar manufacturer managed to survive the onslaught of the Austin Seven and mass-production in the early 1920s by more than a year or two. Interrupted only by the world wars, Morgan three-wheelers were built from 1910 to 1952 and continue in production today after a renaissance in 2012. This book explores the origins of these charismatic motoring oddities, explains their workings and reflects on the family that created them. All models, ancient and modern, are described and Morgan’s noble three-wheeler sporting history is examined. The book also features many previously unpublished facts, figures and photographs. Having acquired his first Morgan, a four-wheeled 4/4, in 1998, Stephen Clark restored a very old, two-speed three-wheeler between 2005 and 2010 and has since driven it extensively in the UK and France. Complete with owner’s insights and drawing on his experience as the registrar and a director of the Morgan Three-Wheeler Club Ltd, this is a highly accessible and informative guide to this unusual and appealing vehicle.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Morgan Three-Wheeler
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
96
Author:
Stephen Clark
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Morgan Three-wheeler: The Complete Story Morgan Three-wheeler: The Complete Story

Morgan Three-wheeler - The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
By: Peter Miller . HFS Morgan's first runabout, a single-seater built in 1909, was an inspired design. It comprised little more than three wheels, a few lengths of tubing, a pair of bevel gears and...
Completely Morgan Three-wheelers 1910 to 1952
Add to Cart

Completely Morgan Three-wheelers 1910 to 1952

Veloce Publishing

$89.95
Author: Ken Hill, ISBN: 9781787112605, Paparback, Published in 2017, 224 pages For owners and would-be owners of three-wheeled Morgans, Ken Hill has created an invaluable 'Bible' which is absolutely...
On Sale
Morgan Sweeps The Board The Three-Wheeler Story (9780856140501)
Add to Cart

Morgan Sweeps The Board The Three-Wheeler Story

Now: $71.00
Was: $95.00
Authors: Dr.J.D. Alderson and D.M. Rushton, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9780856140501, First Edition, 1978 **Second-Hand book in excellent condition** In 1909 HFS Morgan, the founder of the Morgan...
Out of stock
Morgan 3 Wheeler: Back To The Future - front Morgan 3 Wheeler: Back To The Future - back

Morgan 3 Wheeler - Back To The Future

Veloce Publishing

$74.00
Author: Peter Dron, Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781845847630, First Published, 2015 - a fitting tribute to a rare automotive comeback !   In the early years of the 21st century, the Morgan...
Out of stock
Completely Morgan Four-wheelers 1936 to 1968

Completely Morgan Four-wheelers 1936 to 1968

Veloce Publishing

$59.95
Author: Ken Hill, ISBN: 9781787112612, Paparback, Published in 2017, 272 pages For all owners - and would-be owners - of four-wheeled, four-cylinder Morgans, this invaluable book is packed with...
Completely Morgan Four-wheelers 1968 to 1994
Add to Cart

Completely Morgan Four-wheelers 1968 to 1994

Veloce Publishing

$89.95
Author: Ken Hill, ISBN: 9781787112629, Paparback, Published in 2017, 240 pages For all owners - and would-be owners - of four-wheeled Morgans, this invaluable book is packed with genuinely useful...
On Sale
Reliant Three-Wheelers: The Complete Story - front Reliant Three-Wheelers: The Complete Story - back
Add to Cart

Reliant Three-Wheelers - The Complete Story

Crowood

MSRP: $89.95
Now: $67.00
Was: $89.95
Author: John Wilson-Hall, Hardbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9781847978066, Published, 2014 Despite a reputation for being eccentric and dangerous. Reliant three-wheelers are ever-present in the classic car...