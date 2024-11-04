Morgan Three-Wheeler (Stephen Clark)

The cyclecar arrived in response to growing demand for ultra-cheap motoring in the early 1900s. The three-wheeled Morgan spearheaded this ‘New Motoring’ fashion in 1910 and went on to distinguish itself by out-performing and out-living all its rivals; no other dedicated cyclecar manufacturer managed to survive the onslaught of the Austin Seven and mass-production in the early 1920s by more than a year or two. Interrupted only by the world wars, Morgan three-wheelers were built from 1910 to 1952 and continue in production today after a renaissance in 2012. This book explores the origins of these charismatic motoring oddities, explains their workings and reflects on the family that created them. All models, ancient and modern, are described and Morgan’s noble three-wheeler sporting history is examined. The book also features many previously unpublished facts, figures and photographs. Having acquired his first Morgan, a four-wheeled 4/4, in 1998, Stephen Clark restored a very old, two-speed three-wheeler between 2005 and 2010 and has since driven it extensively in the UK and France. Complete with owner’s insights and drawing on his experience as the registrar and a director of the Morgan Three-Wheeler Club Ltd, this is a highly accessible and informative guide to this unusual and appealing vehicle.