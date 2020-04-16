Moto GP Yesterday & Today (Michael Scott, 9781787390232)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787390232
UPC:
9781787390232
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Moto GP Yesterday & Today (Michael Scott, 9781787390232)
  • Moto GP Yesterday & Today (Michael Scott, 9781787390232)
  • Moto GP Yesterday & Today (Michael Scott, 9781787390232)
  • Moto GP Yesterday & Today (Michael Scott, 9781787390232)
  • Moto GP Yesterday & Today (Michael Scott, 9781787390232)
$79.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Moto GP Yesterday & Today (Michael Scott), hardback, 192 pages. 222 x 286mm, Published Oct 2017, ISBN 9781787390232

Moto GP has never been seen like this before, in what is a unique visual study of the world's leading motorbike racing championship. Moto GP Yesterday & Today is a stunning illustrated book where vintage photographs are shown alongside related images from the modern era. The topics covered include the legendary champions, famous tracks, great races and life away from the track, and result is a unique record that shows Moto GP from a new and revealing perspective.

Written by leading Moto GP journalist, Michael Scott, Moto GP Yesterday & Today reveals how much the sport has changed over the years but also how many of the fundamentals of motorcycle racing remained unaltered.

View AllClose

Related Products

Moto GP Yesterday & Today - front Moto GP Yesterday & Today - back
Add to Cart

Moto GP Yesterday & Today

$89.95
Author: Michael Scott, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN:  9781780976051, 2014 Edition Foreword by Valentino Rossi Moto GP has never been seen like this before, in a unique visual celebration of...