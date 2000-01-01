Muscle Car Barn Finds - Rusty Road Runners, Abandoned AMXs, Crusty Camaros and More!

SKU:
9780760353592
UPC:
9780760353592
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Muscle Car Barn Finds - Rusty Road Runners, Abandoned AMXs, Crusty Camaros and More!
  • Muscle Car Barn Finds - Rusty Road Runners, Abandoned AMXs, Crusty Camaros and More!
  • Muscle Car Barn Finds - Rusty Road Runners, Abandoned AMXs, Crusty Camaros and More!
  • Muscle Car Barn Finds - Rusty Road Runners, Abandoned AMXs, Crusty Camaros and More!
  • Muscle Car Barn Finds - Rusty Road Runners, Abandoned AMXs, Crusty Camaros and More!
  • Muscle Car Barn Finds - Rusty Road Runners, Abandoned AMXs, Crusty Camaros and More!
$69.95

Description

a book by Ryan Brutt, published in 2018, hardcover, 160 pages

It’s no secret among car collectors and enthusiast that the pursuit of “lost” cars is what drives many gearheads. Finding an abandoned, restorable car is one of the most common dreams among collectors and a touchstone for the hobby. Top shows like the Pebble Beach Concours and Chicago’s Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals have added special classes devoted to original and barn find vehicles.



Author and photographer Ryan Brutt is the “automotive archaeologist”, author of the CarsInBarns blog, and a monthly columnist for Hot Rod magazine. Brutt has selected his best muscle car images for Muscle Car Barn Finds. No searching the back roads required--just kick up your feet and begin your barn-finding adventure by turning the page.



These old warriors aren’t dead, just resting. A drive in the country or through a small-town back street will reveal them lurking under tarps, hidden behind garage doors, stashed behind fences from prying eyes.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Mini Muscle Cars 1961 - 1979 Mini Muscle Cars 1961 - 1979

Brooklands Books

Mini Muscle Cars 1961 - 1979 Road Tests

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . Austin & Morris Mini-Cooper, 998, 1275 S, GT, Alexander, Speedwell, Oselli, Janspeed, Marcos, Broadspeed, Downton, Minisprint, Road Tests, Tuning, Racing,...
$49.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
Muscle Car: Mighty Machines That Ruled The Road Muscle Car: Mighty Machines That Ruled The Road

Krause Publications

Muscle Car - Mighty Machines That Ruled The Road

$89.99
By: John Gunnell . In Muscle Car: Mighty Machines That Ruled The Road automotive author and historian John Gunnell takes a look back at the masterpieces of the muscle car era, what made them great,...
$89.99
Out of stock