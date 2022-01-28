Muscle Car Special Editions (Duncan Brown)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613255797
UPC:
9781613255797
MPN:
9781613255797
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$80.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Motion Performance’s catchy sales pitch for builder Joel Rosen’s Phase III Specialty Muscle Cars sums up the escalating performance scene in the late 1960s. Special edition muscle cars were essential to keep pace. Joel and other independent car builders (such as Carroll Shelby, George Hurst, Dick Harrell, Mr. Norm, and Jim Wangers) did what the factories couldn’t do: take the muscle car and turn it into a tire-burning monster.

Although the Pontiac GTO established the muscle car category in 1964, a host of corporate safety restrictions restrained factories from offering turn-key race cars off the showroom floor. Independent car builders enhanced appearance and amplified performance in an attempt to do what the manufacturers wouldn’t. Motion Performance issued a written guarantee: Phase III cars would run 11.5 at 120 mph down the quarter-mile!

Some of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history were applied in this era with names that included Cheetah, Black Panther, Royal Bobcat, Super Hugger, Manta Ray, Super Snake, Deuce, Fast Track, and The Machine. How did manufacturers stealthily promote these special edition muscle cars as “halo cars” while pretending not to endorse them? What happened to these innovators when factories assimilated their ideas? It’s all covered inside.

Muscle car historian Duncan Brown takes us through these special edition muscle cars, their creators, and the behind-the-scenes forces that shaped these wild beasts into legends that left a lasting legacy.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Muscle Car Special Editions
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
191
Author:
Duncan Brown
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
The New Ford Car by E.T. Brown (1929 Edition) (B00623UNFQ)

The New Ford Car by E.T. Brown (1929 Edition)

Oxford University Press

$195.00
Author: E.T. Brown, Hardbound, 142 Pages, ASIN: B00623UNFQ - 1929 Reprint of 1928 original - **DESPITE WORN COVER BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** First published September 1928 This Second...