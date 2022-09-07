NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - From Desert Dust to Superspeedways (John Close, 2007)

Description

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - From Desert Dust to Superspeedways (John Close, 2007)

Begun as the “SuperTruck Series” in 1995, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has accelerated through the decade to become the hottest new racing scene on the NASCAR circuit.

 

Chronicling the truck series’ history from its conception by innovator Jimmy Smith and NASCAR CEO/President Brian France to its current status as the next stop for veteran NASCAR NEXTEL Cup Series drivers—like Bobby Hamilton, Ron Hornaday, Ricky Craven, and Mark Martin—and up-and-coming rookies, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: From Desert Dust to Superspeedways details the style and vehicle specs that make truck racing unique and so popular with fans. Expert NASCAR journalist John Close gives you the inside commentary from France, Smith, and drivers, with highlights of some of the series’ most significant races.

Book Title:
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - From Desert Dust to Superspeedways
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2007
Pages:
159
Author:
John Close
