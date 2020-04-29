Northwest 200 Vauxhall international 2018 DVD

PAL, 0 all regions, 141 minutes

Under brilliant blue skies and glorious sunshine, the famous "triangle" course once more reverberated to the thrilling sounds of road racing in its purest form.

Superbikes, Superstock, Supersport and Supertwins provided thrilling entertainment to the thousands of fans who had made the annual pilgrimage to the beautiful Causeway Coast to see the biggest names in road racing do battle.

Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley, Peter Hickman, Martin Jessopp and James Cowton all came away as winners but a simple doesn't reflect the depth of the field.

As you'll see on this spectacular review, the combination of brilliant weather and a stellar line-up of hugely talented riders made for some of the most intense and closely fought races the course has ever seen.

Relive all of the thrills and excitement of a completely unforgettable International North West 200 time and again with this superb review from Duke.