Nuvolari and Murphy Collection - Nuvolari and the Alfa Romeo & Jimmy Murphy and the White Duesenberg ( Bruce Carter)

Description

Jimmy Murphy and the White Duesenberg

Murphy’s fantastic victory in the 1921 French Grand Prix with an American-built Duesenberg.

Nuvolari and the Alfa Romeo

Tazio Nuvolari’s amazing 1935 triumph at the German Grand prix in an aging Alfa Romeo.

 

These are faithful recreations of two classic Children’s adventure books from the 1960s about Jimmy Murphy and the White Duesenberg and Nuvolari and the Alfa Romeo. Written by Bruce Carter and illustrated by renowned children’s artist Raymond Briggs, they portray the greatest races of two of the finest racing drivers that ever lived.

Jimmy Murphy’s fantastic drive to victory in the 1921 French Grand Prix with an American-built Duesenberg racer and Tazio Nuvolari’s amazing 1935 triumph at the German Grand prix in an aging Alfa Romeo represent truly historic moments in motor sport. Carter and Briggs factually present these momentous events with excellent story telling and colorful illustrations, effectively conveying the excitement of the races, the courage and perseverance of the two drivers and the thrill of their achievements. They are sold individually or as a collectible boxed set.

