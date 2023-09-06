Herridge & Sons

Original Austin Seven: The Restorer's Guide to all passenger car and sports models 1922-39 (Original Series)

9781906133054
New
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
1.60 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
Description

The Austin Seven, one of the most endearing cars of all time, has such a strong following that it remains to this day our most popular pre-war car. Followers of the Austin Seven know what a complex family tree of models evolved over the years. The information needed to determine how a restored car should look is difficult to find, but help is at hand in Original Austin Seven. This painstakingly researched book, compiled from factory information, aims to reveal how these charming cars altered in detail over the years. Specification descriptions, chassis and body evolution, production changes, body colors, optional extras, special coachwork, overseas variations – the minutiae are covered for all Austin Seven models. Accompanying the text are over 270 photographs showing all the model variations.

Additional Information

1000
Book Title:
Original Austin Seven: The Restorer's Guide to all passenger car and sports models 1922-39 (Original Series)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
1996
Pages:
128
Author:
Rinsey Mills
261186
