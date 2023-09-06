Original Austin Seven: The Restorer’s Guide to all passenger car and sports models 1922-39 (Original Series)

The Austin Seven, one of the most endearing cars of all time, has such a strong following that it remains to this day our most popular pre-war car. Followers of the Austin Seven know what a complex family tree of models evolved over the years. The information needed to determine how a restored car should look is difficult to find, but help is at hand in Original Austin Seven. This painstakingly researched book, compiled from factory information, aims to reveal how these charming cars altered in detail over the years. Specification descriptions, chassis and body evolution, production changes, body colors, optional extras, special coachwork, overseas variations – the minutiae are covered for all Austin Seven models. Accompanying the text are over 270 photographs showing all the model variations.