Original Jaguar E-type - Restorers and enthusiasts guide to 3.8, 4.2 and V12 (Malcolm McKay)

Hardcover book 280mm (h) x 220mm (w), 400 pages, Over 1000 images, ISBN: 9781907085932

The Jaguar E-type is considered by many to be Britain’s finest sports car, and has won innumerable accolades for style, performance and engineering. The car’s original specification, and the changes that Jaguar made during production, are fascinating for the detail they reveal of the engineering and sales challenges that the car faced – for many owners and enthusiasts they are crucial to every E-type’s historical integrity. This beautifully produced book contains a wealth of accurate information and detailed photographs, gleaned from extensive research, to enable the originality of any production E-type – Series 1, 2 or 3 – to be established, providing an invaluable reference resource for E-type owners, restorers and enthusiasts