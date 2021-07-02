Original Jaguar E-type - Restorers and enthusiasts guide to 3.8, 4.2 and V12 (Malcolm McKay)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781907085932
UPC:
9781907085932
MPN:
9781907085932
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Original Jaguar E-type - Restorers and enthusiasts guide to 3.8, 4.2 and V12 (Malcolm McKay) (9781907085932)
  • Original Jaguar E-type - Restorers and enthusiasts guide to 3.8, 4.2 and V12 (Malcolm McKay) (9781907085932)
  • Original Jaguar E-type - Restorers and enthusiasts guide to 3.8, 4.2 and V12 (Malcolm McKay) (9781907085932)
  • Original Jaguar E-type - Restorers and enthusiasts guide to 3.8, 4.2 and V12 (Malcolm McKay) (9781907085932)
  • Original Jaguar E-type - Restorers and enthusiasts guide to 3.8, 4.2 and V12 (Malcolm McKay) (9781907085932)
$160.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover book 280mm (h) x 220mm (w), 400 pages, Over 1000 images, ISBN: 9781907085932

The Jaguar E-type is considered by many to be Britain’s finest sports car, and has won innumerable accolades for style, performance and engineering. The car’s original specification, and the changes that Jaguar made during production, are fascinating for the detail they reveal of the engineering and sales challenges that the car faced – for many owners and enthusiasts they are crucial to every E-type’s historical integrity. This beautifully produced book contains a wealth of accurate information and detailed photographs, gleaned from extensive research, to enable the originality of any production E-type – Series 1, 2 or 3 – to be established, providing an invaluable reference resource for E-type owners, restorers and enthusiasts

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Jaguar E Type 3.8 &amp; 4.2 1961 - 1972 Workshop Manual Jaguar E Type 3.8 &amp; 4.2 1961 - 1972 Workshop Manual

Jaguar E Type 3.8 and 4.2 1961 - 1972 Workshop Manual

Haynes

$66.95
By: Haynes . Jaguar E Type 3.8 & 4.2 1961 - 1972 Repair Manual covers: All Jaguar E Type models, Roadster, Coupe and Coupe 2+2 with 3781 cc or 4235 cc 6-cylinder engine. Does not cover V12 models...
Out of stock
Jaguar E Type Restoration - Series 1, 4.2 &amp; Series 3, V12 Jaguar E Type Restoration - Series 1, 4.2 &amp; Series 3, V12

Jaguar E Type Restoration - Series 1, 4.2 and Series 3, V12

Kelsey Books

$89.95
By: Jaguar World . Since its launch in 1961 the Jaguar E-Type has been top of the `wish list' for many a sports car lover. Nearly forty years on, enthusiasm for this icon of motoring history seems...
Jaguar E-Type: Six-Cylinder Originality Guide (978185443284) Jaguar E-Type: Six-Cylinder Originality Guide (978185443284)
Add to Cart

Jaguar E-Type - Six-Cylinder Originality Guide

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$295.00
Authors: Dr.Thomas F. Haddock and Dr. Michael C. Mueller, Hardnound, 516 Pages, ISBN: 9781854432841 - First Published, March 2017  This book on Jaguar E-type originality is based on...