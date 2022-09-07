Original MGA The Restorer's Guide (Hardcover)

Description

Author: Anders Ditlev Clausager, 9781870979313, 2nd hand book in excellent condition

 

Few classic British sports cars are as well-built and practical for restoration and collectability as the MGAs from 1955 to 1962. Solid construction and engineering ensure that the MGA was a car built to last.

Original MGA is the essential companion for any collector and enthusaist looking to return one of these timeless cars to its perfect original condition of beauty and performance while paying attention to every painstaking detail. Every coupe and roadster is included, from the early 1500 to the 1600 Mark II, and every. minor production change and specification is covered.

Over 200 color photos of perfect restored vehicles, individual parts and details, and step-by-step projects accompany authoritative text, charts, and vehicle profiles. Drawing from factory records, parts lists and catalogs, as well as the accumulated knowledge of longtime restorers and enthusiasts, Original MGA is the most comprehensive survey, of the MGA available.

The timeless beauty, of the MGA seems to grow in popularity every year, and this definitive guide to Britain's best-loved sports car is an indispensable addition to the shop library of any owner, buyer, or enthusiast.

