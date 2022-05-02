Pagani - Hypercars D'Autore (Daniele Buzzonetti)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788877921871
UPC:
9788877921871
MPN:
9788877921871
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Pagani - Hypercars D'Autore (Daniele Buzzonetti) (9788877921871)
  • Pagani - Hypercars D'Autore (Daniele Buzzonetti) (9788877921871)
$160.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

In 320 pages, enriched by fascinating photographs, the book, created together with Horacio Pagani himself and with the support of representative figures of the San Cesario company, spans the entire life of the Italian Argentine technician, from when he was making balsa wood models of cars to his triumphal entry into the great manufacturers of Motor Valley.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Pagani - Hypercars D'Autore
Language:
English, Italian
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
320
Author:
Daniele Buzzonetti
View AllClose

Related Products