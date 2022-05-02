Pagani - Hypercars D'Autore (Daniele Buzzonetti)

Description
In 320 pages, enriched by fascinating photographs, the book, created together with Horacio Pagani himself and with the support of representative figures of the San Cesario company, spans the entire life of the Italian Argentine technician, from when he was making balsa wood models of cars to his triumphal entry into the great manufacturers of Motor Valley.
1000
Book Title:
Pagani - Hypercars D'Autore
Language:
English, Italian
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
320
Author:
Daniele Buzzonetti