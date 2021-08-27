Perkins Engineering - The cars 1986 - 2008 (Aaron Noonan) (PRE-ORDER)

Please note: This book is available to pre-order. The release date is scheduled for October 2021.

Note: Cover art is concept, final artwork may be modified prior to the publication of the final book.

By Aaron Noonan, Will Dale, Stefan Bartholomaeus

This official book captures the amazing history of Larry Perkins’ famous team via the histories of its individual race cars.

The book follows on from the sold-out release by the same production house in 2017 documenting the history of every Holden Racing Team race car and the follow up sell-out in 2020 covering the history of all of Dick Johnson Racing’s cars.

Perkins Engineering built more than 50 Commodore race cars for both its own racing program and privateer customers as well as more than 200 engines for touring cars, AUSCAR, Formula Holden, road car and boat use.

All of these Perkins-built cars will be covered in full including never-before-published insights and photographs to feature and Perkins Engineering’s official records used to help compile the ultimate history book.

The exciting new release will start with Perkins’ first ENZED Commodore Group A VK built in 1986, include the histories of the three Bathurst-winning Castrol Commodores that conquered the Mountain in the 1990s and end with the last Jack Daniel’s Commodore VE.

It features Commodore models including VK, VL Group A SS, VL Group A SV, VN, VP, VR, VS, VT, VX, VY, VZ and VE and includes all of the iconic Perkins Castrol and Jack Daniel’s race cars as well as the wide range of privateer cars built by Perkins Engineering.

Each car’s racing history is presented in a stunning layout along with a special focus placed on each car’s performances in ‘The Great Race’ at Bathurst.

This hardcover book will be produced in an exclusive limited-edition print run of only 2500 copies and each copy will come individually numbered and hand-signed by Larry Perkins, making it not only an official historic resource but a truly special collectable item.

Australian-made and printed in Australia via green printing methods, this book is a must-have for the collection of any Larry Perkins, Perkins Engineering, Holden, Bathurst, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast.

Scheduled for release in October 2021, this book can’t be missed.